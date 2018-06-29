Pajhwok Services

Commander Karwan laid to rest in Paktika

Commander Karwan laid to rest in Paktika

By
Rahim Khan Khoshal
On
Jun 29, 2018 - 19:52

SHARAN (Pajhwok): Commander of the 01 Special Forces Azizullah Karwan was laid to rest in his ancestral cemetery in the Urgon district of southeastern Paktika province on Friday afternoon.

Paktika Police Chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Azeem Hashmai who took part in the burial ceremony of Karwan said the slain soldier worked hard for security and stability in the region.

Karwan was gunned down in the third Macroryan locality of Kabulinfo-icon City on Thursday evening. The Talibaninfo-icon claimed responsibility for his murder.

Khanzada, the brother of Karwan, told Pajhwok Afghan News, that his brother was killed during a private meeting.

He and his spokesman were killed in 150 meters distance, police have not been able to unearth the murderers, he said.

“On Thursday night when he was going out I told him to take security guards but he refused and preferred to get his spokesman with him,” said Khanzada.

A tribal elder Maulviinfo-icon Ghazi who participated in Karwan’s burial demanded the government to investigate the incident.

