Paktia Special Forces Commander killed in Kabul attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Paktia 01 Special Forces Unit Commander Azizullah Karwan has been killed in an armed attack in capital Kabul, an official said on Friday.

Najib Danish, the Interior Ministry’s spokesman, acknowledged Commander of the Paktia Special Forces Azizullah Karwan was killed in armed attack on Thursday evening in the third Marcroryan’s Ferdowsi Park.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assassination of Karwan.

Recently Karwan during an exclusive interview to Pajhwok Afghan News said he was attacked 38 times in the past 16-years, including 13 suicide attempts, to kill him.

He also acknowledged over 600 friends of him had been killed during clashes with the Taliban in the past 16-years and over 1,000 injured.

nh