Visa issuance: Pakistan’s Jalalabad mission accused of corruption

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Applicants gathered in front of Pakistan ’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, accused consulate officials over forcing applicants to pay bribe for the prompt issuance of visa.

They say hundreds of people daily arrive at the Pakistani diplomatic mission here to get visa but those who give money could easily get the visa.

Syed Yousuf, 60, the resident of Sawkai district in Kunar province, said he had been visiting the Pakistani Consulate General from the past 17 days to get visa.

“My passport has gone disappeared, every day I come here but cannot get my passport back,” he said.

Also Enamullah, the resident of Qarghayio district of Laghman, said he was unable to get Pakistan visa from the past 13 days. Enamullah is suffering from kidney problem and want to go to Pakistan for treatment.

Police Chief Brig. Gen. Ghulam Sanaei Stanikzai, acknowledged there had been multiple problems existed in obtaining visa from the Pakistan’s diplomatic mission here.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News consulate officials had introduced strict measure after the linkages from where they could get money had been cut off.

“The main issue is corruption existed in police and consulate staff. We transferred the policemen, cut off linkages of embassy staff and arrested some agents with 65 passports and 25,000 rupees which they wanted to give it to the consulate,” he said.

Officials of the Pakistani Consulate General could not be reached for comments over visa issue.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Consulate General Arif Khan Baitani said that they had addressed the issue and provided around 15,000 visas daily.

