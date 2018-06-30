Pajhwok Services

Enter direct negotiations with Afghan Taliban, US urged

Governance & Politics

Enter direct negotiations with Afghan Taliban, US urged

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Jun 30, 2018 - 10:20

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The United States has been urged to enter direct negotiations with the Talibaninfo-icon to help promote a negotiated settlement of the 17-year war in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

A peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban would involve offering some concessions, delegates said at a track-II dialogue that concluded in Islamabad on Friday.

The Washington-Taliban parleys would not impact the Afghan government’s peace process, believed speakers at Approaching Peace Talks: Stakeholders, Challenges, and Prospects.

The two-day informal international meeting featured working and former lawmakers from Afghanistan and Pakistani, diplomats, army officials and foreign intellectuals.

A statement issued on the conclusion of the meeting said: "The US should engage in talks with the Taliban. This will not harm the Afghan government in the current peace process,"

The Track-ll dialogue was organised by the Islamabad-based Regional Peace Institute in collaboration with the Royal Danish Defense College.

Intelligence-sharing between Kabulinfo-icon and Islamabad, with Washington joining the process, would be required to help start peace parleys with the militant movement.

Several participants noted an improvement in relations between the neighbours and cooperation on intelligence-sharing over the last six months.

On day one of the meeting, Afghanistan’s Deputy Ambassador Zardasht Shams said the success of the Eid ceasefire showed peace was not impossible. The Afghan government was open to talks with the Taliban on all issues.

Pakistaninfo-icon’s ex-national security adviser Nasir Janjua stressed bilateral talks on addressing mutual concerns. He called the Afghanistan, Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) a foundation for bilateral engagement.

