Preliminary list of Wolesi Jirga candidates unveiled

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) has announced the preliminary list of Wolesi Jirga candidates, disqualifying 88 runners, including 20 women .

The list features parliamentary hopefuls from Kabul, Bamyan, Uruzgan, Nuristan, Khost and Kunar provinces, according to an announcement from the poll panel

Seventy-three contestants, including 16 women, from Kabul, seven, including three women, from Nuristan, three from Khost, two from Kunar, two, including a woman, from Uruzgan and one from Bamyan are not on the list.

Issues related to health , voter cards from the selected constituencies concerned and duplication of identity cards from candidate supporters are the main reasons for disqualification.

The commission is expected to announce primary lists of eligible candidates from other provinces later in the day.

IEC Chairman Abdul Bade Sayyad said eligibility criteria would be applied to all candidates. Those meeting the required conditions would be allowed to contest the October election, he added.

