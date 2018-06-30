Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Preliminary list of Wolesi Jirga candidates unveiled

Governance & Politics

Preliminary list of Wolesi Jirga candidates unveiled

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Jun 30, 2018 - 14:52

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) has announced the preliminary list of Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon candidates, disqualifying 88 runners, including 20 womeninfo-icon.

The list featuresinfo-icon parliamentary hopefuls from Kabul, Bamyan, Uruzgan, Nuristan, Khost and Kunar provinces, according to an announcement from the poll panel

Seventy-three contestants, including 16 women, from Kabul, seven, including three women, from Nuristan, three from Khost, two from Kunar, two, including a woman, from Uruzgan and one from Bamyan are not on the list.

Issues related to healthinfo-icon, voter cards from the selected constituencies concerned and duplication of identity cards from candidate supporters are the main reasons for disqualification.

The commission is expected to announce primary lists of eligible candidates from other provinces later in the day.

IEC Chairman Abdul Bade Sayyad said eligibility criteria would be applied to all candidates. Those meeting the required conditions would be allowed to contest the October election, he added.

nh/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Enter direct negotiations with Afghan Taliban, US urged
Ghani admin committed to lasting peace: Barmak
Gen. Miller gets US senate node to lead troops in Afghanistan
Atmar orders thorough inquiry into Karwan’s assassination
ICG calls government’s truce decision a bold step
  • 241 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update