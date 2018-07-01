13 Taliban, Afghan soldier killed in Helmand clashes

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier and 13 Taliban militants have been killed in separate incidents of violence in southern Helmand province, an official said on Sunday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan that five Taliban insurgents were killed and a suspect arrested in the Mohajir Bazaar locality of Greshk district late on Saturday night.

Four weapons and a car were also seized by security forces during the overnight clash, he said, adding three militants have were eliminated as a result of an airstrike in Nawa district.

One ANA soldier was killed and two policemen were wounded during a gun battle with Taliban in the same district, he said.

On the other hand, police spokesman Abdul Salaam Afghan said five Taliban were killed during a firefight with security forces in the 611th Shahrah area of Lashkargah, the provincial capital, on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the 215thMaiwand Military Corps personnel destroyed insurgent hideouts. They claimed inflicting heavy casualties on the rebels in Sangain district.

But Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claimed the fighters had killed nine security officials and wounded six others in Greshk district. Two tanks were also destroyed. However, he had no information about other incidents.

pk/mud