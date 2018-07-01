Pajhwok Services

Herat: Post commander among 4 police held for bribe

Herat: Post commander among 4 police held for bribe

Storai Karimi
Jul 01, 2018 - 21:07

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Three police personnel, including a post commander, and a fourth person were arrested over bribery charge in western Herat province on Sunday, an official said.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizadah told Pajhwok Afghan News the accused were caught red-handed taking $950 and above 14 million Iranian toman cash in bribe from a truck whose goods lacked customs documents.

The detainees were referred to attorneys for further investigation, said Walizadah.

Meanwhile, police detained five alleged robbers in Kahsan district, the governor’s spokesman, Jilani Farhad, said. He said intelligence operatives had detained two suspected terrorists in the province.

