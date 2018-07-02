Pajhwok Services

Afghan-Sino relations stressed under new Chines foreign policy

Governance & Politics

Afghan-Sino relations stressed under new Chines foreign policy

Parwez Karokhil
Jul 02, 2018 - 23:08

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistaninfo-icon Liu Jinsong has held a meeting with National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar and discussed regional cooperation and peace process. A statement from the National Security Council (NSC) said on Monday.

Chinese envoy welcomed ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed happiness over the existence of general consensus on peace in the country.

The two sides discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation, counterterrorism efforts and Afghan led and owned peace process.

Separately Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani also held a meeting with Chines envoy and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

