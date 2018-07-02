Current MPs from Jawzjan have no plans to contest polls

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Current public representatives from northern Jawzjan province in the Wolesi Jirga have no plans to contest the upcoming polls. The new contenders, however, include sons of two political rivals -- Gen. Dostum and Ahmad Eshchi.

Amanullah Habibi, head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) for Jawzjan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 30 people including four women were in the race for five lower house seats from the province.

Habibi said none of the sitting lawmakers has registered as a candidate this time around. Fahima Sadaat, a legislator, had jumped into the contest but died of cardiac arrest. Four of the Jawzjan seats are allocated to men and one to women.

Baz Mohammad Jawzjani, Mohammad Ismail, Dr. Enayatullah Babar Farahmand, Abdul Sattar Darzabi and Fahima Sadaat were elected from Jawzjan province to the present lower house.

Baz Mohammad was killed in last year’s blast at a guesthouse in Kandahar City, Farahmad resigned as lawmaker before being appointed as chief of staff to the first vice president and Fahima Sadaat died of cardiac arrest recently.

The IEC official said sons of Gen. Dostum and Ahmad Eshchi were contesting the Wolesi Jirga polls vote. The names of Batoor Dostum and Baktash Eshchi have are on the preliminary list of candidates.

Wolesi Jirga and district council elections, delayed several times, are scheduled for October 20 this year.

nh/mud