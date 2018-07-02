Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Current MPs from Jawzjan have no plans to contest polls

Governance & Politics

Current MPs from Jawzjan have no plans to contest polls

By
Hamid Tamkin
On
Jul 02, 2018 - 15:00

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Current public representatives from northern Jawzjan province in the Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon have no plans to contest the upcoming polls. The new contenders, however, include sons of two political rivals -- Gen. Dostum and Ahmad Eshchi.

Amanullah Habibi, head of the Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) for Jawzjan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 30 people including four womeninfo-icon were in the race for five lower house seats from the province.

Habibi said none of the sitting lawmakers has registered as a candidate this time around. Fahima Sadaat, a legislator, had jumped into the contest but died of cardiac arrest. Four of the Jawzjan seats are allocated to men and one to women.

Baz Mohammad Jawzjani, Mohammad Ismail, Dr. Enayatullah Babar Farahmand, Abdul Sattar Darzabi and Fahima Sadaat were elected from Jawzjan province to the present lower house.

Baz Mohammad was killed in last year’s blast at a guesthouse in Kandahar City, Farahmad resigned as lawmaker before being appointed as chief of staff to the first vice president and Fahima Sadaat died of cardiac arrest recently.

The IEC official said sons of Gen. Dostum and Ahmad Eshchi were contesting the Wolesi Jirga polls vote. The names of Batoor Dostum and Baktash Eshchi have are on the preliminary list of candidates.

Wolesi Jirga and district council elections, delayed several times, are scheduled for October 20 this year.

nh/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

77 detained on human-trafficking charges last year
Wells due in Islamabad for talks on Afghanistan
Indian PM denounces deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad
Hekmatyar stresses Af-Pak efforts to end Afghan war
JIA won’t support Abdullah in next election: Noor
  • 286 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update