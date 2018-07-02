Ghani lays foundation of 1000-bed medical complex

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has laid the foundation stone of the Khatiz Medical Complex in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the president arrived at the head of a high-level delegation in Jalalabad on Sunday morning.

He said the president laid the foundation stone of the 1000-bed hospital during a ceremony. Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat, Public Health Minister Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz and other official accompanied Ghani.

According to Khogyani, the medical complex was being established on 200 acres of land. He said 200 beds would be allocated to maternity wards, 150 to special people, 40 to tuberculosis patients and 600 others to general cases.

The Public Health Department says land for the Khatiz Medical Complex, allocated in 2014, was included in the national budget for 2015.

A 200-bed Bibi Fatimatuz Zahra Hospital will also be constructed in the eastern zone by Saudi Arabia at a cost of $5million. The facility will open once medical tools are made available.

The department says the 150-bed rehabilitation center for special persons is being built with financial support from a Swedish NGO at a cost of $56million.

On the other hand, a 40-bed TB treatment facility is being constructed at a cost of $10million provided by USAID . UNDP has already launched work on the project.

Two medicine storage facilities have also been completed and another one for food storage was being funded by UNICEF and International World Health organization.

The foundation stone for Nangarhar Civil Hospital was laid today by President Ghani. It hospital would help resolve problems of eastern zone patients.

With the completion of the Civil Hospital, high-quality services will be offered to people and the 1000-bed complex would be a landmark in Afghanistan ’s health sector.

