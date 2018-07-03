Afghan-German Economic Council launched to improve ties

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan-German Economic Council was officially launched on Tuesday with the aim to help improve economic ties between the two countries.

Officials of the council and members from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Afghanistan International Chamber of Commerce (AICC) and Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI) were present on the occasion.

Ahmad Ilyas Umar, head of the Afghan-German Council, said the forum’s creation would help improve trade and commerce ties between Afghanistan and Germany and create more work opportunities for businessmen.

Businessmen from Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces took part in the ceremony.

Deputy commerce and industries minister Kamela Sediqui said Germany had carried out multiple economic projects and schemes for Afghanistan’s uplift.

She welcomed the creation of Afghan-German Economic Council and added the government could not do everything alone and asked the newly established council to make efforts at improving the quality and quantity of trade between Kabul and Berlin.

Haji Sifatullah, a businessman and ACCI member, said Afghanistan and Germany enjoyed cordial relations historically and added the Afghans living in Germany owned 150 million pounds wealth and they could help create jobs through a proper mechanism.

