Sikh Community in India condemns Jalalabad suicide blast

Governance & Politics

Sikh Community in India condemns Jalalabad suicide blast

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 03, 2018 - 17:06

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  In an unprecedented move, the Afghan diplomats along with members of Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday staged a protest outside Afghanistaninfo-icon Embassy in Delhi, condemning the Jalalabad attack, a media report said.

On Sunday, a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan's Jalalabad city killed at least 19 people, mostly Sikhs and Hindus.
Demanding protection for Sikh citizens in the troubled country, one of the protesters said the community stands with the people living in Afghanistan.
"We request the Afghanistan government to protect our people living there. The casualties should be compensated by the Afghanistan government. We request the Indian government to provide citizenship to our people relocating to India," the protester told ANI.
According to various media reports, some members of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan are mulling to move to neighbouring India after the deadly attack.
A Sikh protestor, who spent some years in Kabul and came to India 20 years ago, said that the religious minority spends miserable life in Afghanistan.

