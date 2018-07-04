People in Kunduz suffer from worse telecommunication services

Some residents of northern Kunduz province on Saturday complained telecom services are suspended every night in many areas, urging early solution to the inconvenience.

Sher Mohammad, a resident of Kunduz City, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok the suspension of telecom services at night had created serious problems for residents.

He said the situation had resulted from insecurity and urged the government to resolve the issue at the earliest possible. He said telecom services were suspended from 3pm to 6am on a daily basis.

A media activist, Hashmatullah, said due the nighttime suspension of telecom services meant no broadcasts. He said. “In a live program people always try to contact media officials and inform them about their problems, but unfortunately they cannot do so because telecom networks do not work at night.”

Hashmatullah further said the blackout made people feeling there was no government.

Nimatullah, another resident of Kunduz city, said the newly appointed governor should take major steps about this issue.

“The suspension of telecom services has a huge negative impact on businesses”

A member of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Board verified the nighttime suspension was forced by insurgents in insecure areas.

He said: “We cannot force the telecom companies to brave the security threat and be operational.”

A number of other residents held similar views and urged the government to resolve the issue.

On the other hand, Abdul Jabbar Naeemi, who recently took over as the provincial governor, said he had spoken about the issue with telecommunication officials.

“I promise all Kunduz residents that there would be 24 hours telecom eservices”.

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, admitted they forced telecom companies into switching off their antennas at night.

He said security forces used SIM cards during nighttime operations and therefore the Taliban had ordered telecom services to be suspended at night.

A number of areas in Kunduz province face the same problem.

