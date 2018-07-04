Roadside blast in Helmand’s Greshk district: 3 civilians dead

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Three civilians have been killed in a landmine blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Wednesday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the explosion took place when a Mazda type vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Adam Khan area of the district at 8pm.

Two sons and their father were killed in the blast, he said, adding the rebels had planted the landmine on the road.

There has been so far no word from Taliban in this regard.

