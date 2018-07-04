Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Roadside blast in Helmand’s Greshk district: 3 civilians dead

Security & Crime

ارشیف

Roadside blast in Helmand’s Greshk district: 3 civilians dead

By
Zainullah Stanikzai
On
Jul 04, 2018 - 10:12

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Three civilians have been killed in a landmine blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Wednesday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the explosion took place when a Mazda type vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Adam Khan area of the district at 8pm.

Two sons and their father were killed in the blast, he said, adding the rebels had planted the landmine on the road.

There has been so far no word from Talibaninfo-icon in this regard.

Sa

Tags: 

Related Article

Kandahar: No clue to 43 abducted construction workers
Destined to India, 27 held with drugs in Herat
8 Afghan commandos killed in Faryab attack
71 small Daesh groups operate in Nangarhar: Hayat
Brother of former Uruzgan police chief arrested, disarmed
  • 244 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update