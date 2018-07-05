Faiq takes over as new governor for Faryab province

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Naqibullah Faiq was appointed on Thursday as governor of northwestern Faryab province, following public protests against his successor Abdul Haq Shafiq.

Shafiq had been appointed as governor by President Ashraf Ghani based on the recommendation of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) on May 25.

However, his appointment was vehemently opposed by the provincial ulema council. The religious scholars asked the IDLG to reviews its decision.

Subsequently, the government named Faiq as new governor, who took charge today (Thursday).

