Killers of Sikhs to be brought to justice, says Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday visited a gurdwara (Sikh minority worship place) in Kabul and extended his deep condolence to the minority community over the deaths of its members in Jalalabad.

Nineteen people, including 17 Sikh minority members, were confirmed dead and another 21 including seven Sikhs were injured in a suicide blast in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province a few days back.

Ghani went to the gurdwara in the Kart-i-Parwan neighborhood of Kabul and shared his sympathies with the victims’ families, a statement from the Presidential Palace office said.

Meanwhile, Sikh community representative Sorial Singh thanked the president. Ghani ordered the security officials to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He hailed Sikhs and Hindus as a pride for Afghanistan and affirmed his government’s commitment to stand with them in every difficult situation.

On the occasion, Narendara Singh was appointed as new representative of the Hindus and Sikh minority in Afghanistan.

pk/mud