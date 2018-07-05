Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Trump to meet allies on Afghanistan in Brussels

Governance & Politics

Trump to meet allies on Afghanistan in Brussels

By
Lalit K Jha
On
Jul 05, 2018 - 23:28

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump is due in Brussels, the Belgian capital, next week to hold ‘a special meeting on Afghanistaninfo-icon’ with NATOinfo-icon allies.

Trump’s meeting with partner countries on the war-torn country has been scheduled for July 12 on the sidelines of the NATO summit, a senior administration official told reporters during a conference.

The official said the US president as part of his new strategy in Afghanistan would ask allies and partners to extend funding for the security forces.

“And to have a conditions-based operation that will provide that we will stay the course in Afghanistan and help the Afghan forces with training and advising to bring peace and stability to that country,” the official said.

 “The reason that that is so important, of course, is the terrorist networks that have grown in Afghanistan (and) have been exported to many of our countries as we have seen starting with 9/11 in America, but also European terrorist attacks as well,” the official said.

 “And they are sharing the burden for trying to stabilize that area so that we will stop the terrorism from being exported,” the official said.

lkj/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

IEC ignores IECC’s recommendations: Watchdog
Killers of Sikhs to be brought to justice, says Ghani
IEC decision on Ghazni termed ‘discriminatory’
Preliminary list of district council runners in 3 days
India forms committee to assess Afghan Sikhs situation
  • 218 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update