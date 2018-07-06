Ghani inspects Bala Bagh’s reconstruction works

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani, accompanied by the first lady, visited the Bala Bagh garden in Paghman district of central Kabul province and reviewed reconstruction works there, a statement said Friday.

Besides first lady Rula Ghani, a number of government officials accompanied the president to Bala Bagh garden, the statement from the Presidential Palace said.

The president, who visited various parts of the garden, was briefed about orchards, greenery and surrounding wall’s construction of the public garden.

Ghani also issued necessary directives to workers who were engaged constructing a building on the garden about expediting the work process and reading the structure for inauguration.

The president said the same group of workers would be sent to eastern Nangarhar province for rehabilitation of the king’s palace (Shahi Mani) in Jalalabad and Sirajul Emirate.

The Bala Bagh is known to be built by King Amanullah Khan using his own resources for living with family in spring. Foreign guests would also be welcomed at the garden.

