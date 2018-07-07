1US Service Member Killed, 2 wounded in insider attack

KABUL (Pajhwok) One U.S. service member was killed and two others wounded during an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan , the alliance said.

The wounded service members, who are in stable condition, are currently being treated. The NATO Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation. The alliance added.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification is complete. Additional information will be released as appropriate.

However, NATO did not disclose the exact details where the incident happened, but sources told Pajhwok that the incident happened in Uruzgan province Airport today.