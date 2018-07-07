Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

1US Service Member Killed, 2 wounded in insider attack

Security & Crime

Archive

1US Service Member Killed, 2 wounded in insider attack

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 07, 2018 - 22:41

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok) One U.S. service member was killed and two others wounded during an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistaninfo-icon, the alliance said.

The wounded service members, who are in stable condition, are currently being treated. The NATOinfo-icon Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation. The alliance added.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification is complete. Additional information will be released as appropriate.

However, NATO did not disclose the exact details where the incident happened, but sources told Pajhwok that the incident happened in Uruzgan province Airport today.

Tags: 

Related Article

1 person killed, 5 injured in Paktia blast
Offensive launched in Chamtal district to retake key areas
10 including 4 security personnel killed in Ghazni attacks
3 civilians killed in Zabul bomb blast
Highway blocked as protests for Qaisari release continue
  • 1222 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update