Ghani, Abdullah expected to attend NATO summit

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah are expected to attend the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels.

The summit is scheduled for 11 and 12 July. Last week, NATO’s senior civilian representative Zimmermann met the CEO and invited him to the summit.

Meanwhile, a Brussels-based NATO official said they had also invited Ghani to attend the meeting. The source expected Ghani to attend the event.

But the Presidential Palace in Kabul has so far said noting in this regard. The meeting would be attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers from 41 countries.

A dedication session on Afghanistan is to be held on July 12 when allies will make decisions about the RS mission and financial support for Afghan security and defence forces.

sa/mud