Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Ghani, Abdullah expected to attend NATO summit

Governance & Politics

Ghani, Abdullah expected to attend NATO summit

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 07, 2018 - 11:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah are expected to attend the upcoming NATOinfo-icon summit in Brussels.

The summit is scheduled for 11 and 12 July. Last week, NATO’s senior civilian representative Zimmermann met the CEO and invited him to the summit.

Meanwhile, a Brussels-based NATO official said they had also invited Ghani to attend the meeting. The source expected Ghani to attend the event.

But the Presidential Palace in Kabul has so far said noting in this regard. The meeting would be attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers from 41 countries.

A dedication session on Afghanistaninfo-icon is to be held on July 12 when allies will make decisions about the RS mission and financial support for Afghan security and defence forces.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Clerics to meet on Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia
Take decisive steps against Taliban, US tells Pakistan
NATO hints at continuation of Resolute Support mission
Foreign troops on Afghan soil ‘main issue’: Taliban
Taliban capture 4 security posts in Balkh raids
  • 217 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update