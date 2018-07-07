Khost optic fiber, phone projects slammed as a failure

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of southeastern Khost province claim fiber optic and 5,000-telephone line projects have failed to deliver due the poor quality of services.

Fiber optic project

The project, which was initiated in 2011, was completed and formally inaugurated in 2017. The 3G Salaam internet and the CCN2 -- cable connectivity services -- are connected to the fiber optic project.

Official statistics indicate the World Bank (WB) spent $12 million on it in Khost province but currently a handful of people are making use of the facility.

Some sources reveal only 45 people are currently using the services offered by the investment-intensive project. The dismally low number of subscribers has exploded the myth.

Public complains

Residents complain of poor-quality of internet and telephone services. Earlier, they expected the fiber optic project would make available a speedy internet facility.

Mohammad Shah, an inhabitant of Khost City, said people could get maximum advantage of fiber optic services if high quality was ensured.

“There was a lot of talk about the quality of fiber optic but now the case is different; there is an increase in the price of the internet facility and s decline in its quality,” he remarked.

Ahmadullah, another resident of the city, also noted the huge investment in the project. However, the impact and quality of the service left a lot to be desired, he believed.

Esmat, not a real name, is another subscriber from Khost City who paid 2,000 afghanis to purchase the internet but its slow speed has been a headache for him.

“In addition to the fiber optic internet package, I have activated internet on my smart phone and often use it when the fiber optic is not working,” he explained.

Provincial council’s view

Qamar Ali Lakanwal, a provincial council member, criticised the telecommunication authority for the low quality of the fiber optic-based internet.

“The Khost Communications and Information Technology Department has been an inefficient department. Youth should be hired to the department to replace the old people who are not familiar unaware with modern-day challenges.”

Lakanwal urged MoCIT to bring reforms to the department and pay serious heed to the internet quality and price. “First, the fiber optic network’s completion took a lot of time. After its completion, people still don’t know what it is. Because information has not been shared with the people about this,” he added.

Official reaction

Pajhwok tried to contact officials of the department concerned, but failed. In Kabul , MoCIT spokesman Sair Zaland said the network was widely being used in 25 provinces, something that could negatively impact the quality.

He added Afghanistan was currently connected to two Iranian and as many Pakistani ports. It is also linked with one port each in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The last two nations are trying to upgrade its capacity.

“It also connected with Pakistan at the third port of Ghulam Khan. We have completed our part and the remaining work is ongoing across the Durand Line .

“We have signed new agreements with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to improve the quality of services and decrease the price,” said. Zaland,

Some people blamed department official for what they called inefficiency, he acknowledged, promising a solution to the problems.

Efforts were underway to appoint qualified and young people to ensure delivery of better services in Kabul and other provinces, he concluded.

nh/mud