Offensive launched in Chamtal district to retake key areas

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Military operation has been launched in the Chamtal district of northern Balkh province to get back the areas under militant’s control, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Hanif Rezae, spokesman for the 209th Shaheen Military Corps, said the operation kicked off early on Saturday morning.

On Friday night, the Taliban captured four security forces check-posts and some key areas.

According to Rezae two Taliban have been killed and four others injured in the offensive. The residents of Chamtal also confirmed security forces and the Taliban have been engaged in fire fight.

Provincial Council Head Afzal Hadid said security situation in Chamtal was dangerous and demanded the military offensive to be stepped up.

There was no report about civilian casualties in the operation so far.

nh