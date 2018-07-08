5 of a family killed in Khost raid by Afghan special forces

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Five members of a family have been killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in the Bak district of southeastern Khost province, an official said on Sunday.

Talib Mangal, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Special Forces raided a civilian house in the Pahlawankhel area of the district late on Saturday night.

He said a number of people were killed. A delegation led by the deputy governor had been dispatched to the area to look into the issue, he added.

The spokesman said more information would be shared with the media after the return of the delegation.

Meanwhile, Nizamuddin (not a real name), a resident of the area, said three brothers and two nephews were killed in the raid.

