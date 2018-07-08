MPs review anti-harassment law’s implementation

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga or lower house on Sunday said harassment of women and children outside homes had become a serious problem, asking the government to come up with a plan on implementation of the law on elimination of harassment against women and children.

Members of the anti-harassment law enforcement were invited to the Wolesi Jirga to provide information about the commission’s performance regarding the law implementation.

The commission is comprised of members from the ministries of labor and social affairs, interior, public health , women’s affairs, justice, information and culture, higher education and representatives from the Supreme Court, the Attorney General Office and the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC).

Fawzia Kufi, head of Human Rights, Civil Society and Women Affairs Commission of Wolesi Jirga, told today’s session that harassment of women and children had turned into a serious problem in government and private sectors.

She said women and children’s harassment had obligated them to stay away from government organs.

She said most of the women in government organs faced illicit demands from their seniors and colleagues, a problem that forced women into leaving their jobs.

Kufi said working, education places and recreational parks were areas where women and children mostly faced harassment.

“We are gathered here today to review different sides of elimination of harassment against women and children and to have an effective approach towards the implementation of the relevant law,” she said.

Qadaria Yazdan Parast, AIHRC member, said the increasing harassment of women and children was a matter of concern.

She said the commission interviewed 1,530 people in universities, NGOs and public places last year and 58 percent of the respondents said they endured harassment while 15 percent avoided to say something.

She said 97 percent of 101 government workers interviewed said they faced with a type of harassment (in their work).

In such a situation, the commission created for implementation the relevant law should organize more meetings, she said.

The law on elimination of harassment against women and children was approved by the president in March.

