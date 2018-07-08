Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

MPs review anti-harassment law’s implementation

Society

MPs review anti-harassment law’s implementation

By
On
Jul 08, 2018 - 20:03

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon or lower house on Sunday said harassment of womeninfo-icon and children outside homes had become a serious problem, asking the government to come up with a plan on implementation of the law on elimination of harassment against women and children.

Members of the anti-harassment law enforcement were invited to the Wolesi Jirga to provide information about the commission’s performance regarding the law implementation.

The commission is comprised of members from the ministries of labor and social affairs, interior, public healthinfo-icon, women’s affairs, justice, information and culture, higher educationinfo-icon and representatives from the Supreme Court, the Attorney General Office and the Afghanistaninfo-icon Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC).

Fawzia Kufi, head of Human Rights, Civil Societyinfo-icon and Women Affairs Commission of Wolesi Jirga, told today’s session that harassment of women and children had turned into a serious problem in government and private sectors.

She said women and children’s harassment had obligated them to stay away from government organs.

She said most of the women in government organs faced illicit demands from their seniors and colleagues, a problem that forced women into leaving their jobs.

Kufi said working, education places and recreational parks were areas where women and children mostly faced harassment.

“We are gathered here today to review different sides of elimination of harassment against women and children and to have an effective approach towards the implementation of the relevant law,” she said.

Qadaria Yazdan Parast, AIHRC member, said the increasing harassment of women and children was a matter of concern.

She said the commission interviewed 1,530 people in universities, NGOs and public places last year and 58 percent of the respondents said they endured harassment while 15 percent avoided to say something.

She said 97 percent of 101 government workers interviewed said they faced with a type of harassment (in their work).

In such a situation, the commission created for implementation  the relevant law should organize more meetings, she said.

The law on elimination of harassment against women and children was approved by the president in March.

mds/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Bridge connecting five Herat districts in dilapidated condition
Khost optic fiber, phone projects slammed as a failure
People in Kunduz suffer from worse telecommunication services
Telecom firms concerned about customer-data privacy
Former consulate building a hotspot for drug addicts
  • 206 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update