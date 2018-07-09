Pajhwok Services

Afghan ulema off to Saudi Arabia for global moot

Governance & Politics

Governance & Politics

Afghan ulema off to Saudi Arabia for global moot

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 09, 2018 - 10:02

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A delegation of Afghan ulemainfo-icon has left Kabul for Saudi Arabia to participate in an international conference on peace in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have completed their preparations to host the "International Conference of Muslim Scholars on Peace and Stability in the Republic of Afghanistan", in Jeddah and Makkah on July 10th and 11th.

A reliable source from the High Peace Councilinfo-icon (HPC) told Pajhwok Afghan News around 40 ulema from Afghanistan had been invited to the multinational conference.

However, 36 Afghan ulema went to the kingdom at the head of Qeyyamuddin Kashaf, the Afghanistan Ulema Council head, on Monday to participate in the conference, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

Sheikh Samiullah, Mualvi Attaullah Lodin, Mualvi Muhiuddin Baloch, Mualvi Abdul Hakim Mujahid and Qaseem Halemi are among the 36 ulema taking part in the conference.

Around 110 religious scholars from over 36 Islamic counties including Afghanistan, Pakistaninfo-icon, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Sudan, Tunisia and others are participating in the conference.

The conference in its final session will pass a “Meccainfo-icon Declaration”, in which the Talibaninfo-icon will be asked to reconcile and end the decades old conflict in Afghanistan.

nh/ma

