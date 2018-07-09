Ibrahim calls for grand meeting on north situation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirga speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi on Monday asked the government to an all parties meeting on the situation in northern provinces.

The situation turned tense after security forces arrested four strongmen, who led illegal armed militias, in Faryab, Uruzgan, Farah and Badakhshan provinces.

In line with decisions of provincial military councils, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on July 6 arrested Mohammad Dawood in Farah, Rahimullah in Uruzgan and Nizamuddin Qaisari in Faryab.

They were later transferred to Kabul and handed over to the National Directorate of Security (NDS) for investigations. Nader Shah, head of another unauthorized armed group, was also arrested in Badakhshan.

Qaisari led an armed militia in Faryab and Rahimullah commanded a similar group of gunmen in Uruzgan. Dawoodd sold security forces’ check-posts to the Taliban in Farah’s Purchaman district and Nader Shah is accused of drug trafficking and smuggling of precious stones.

But a number of people in Faryab staged protests and demanded the release of Qaisari. Three supporters of Qaisari were killed and five others injured after the protest turned violent. Protesters also attacked government facilities and set fire to vehicles and the governor’s house.

Speaker Ibrahimi in today’s lower house session expressed his deep concern over the growing politically tension situation in the north.

He also offered mediation between the government and the protesters in the north of the country.

He said the continuation of the current crisis was not in the interest of Afghanistan and a grand meeting of leaders should called in to find resolution to the current political, security and social issues.

He said the proposed meeting should to review the overall situation in the country and solutions to the existing problems.

