Riyadh to Taliban: Stop fighting, recognise Afghan govt

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the eve of a key conference, the Saudi government has urged the Taliban to stop fighting and recognise the Ashraf Ghani administration.

In invitation letters sent to Pakistani and Afghan scholars, the oil-rich kingdom slammed all armed groups active in the war-hit country as terrorists.

According to Daily Times, which claimed seeing the invitation, the letter has been signed by OIC Secretary-General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen -- a former Saudi minister.

A key objective behind the conference is to reject “erroneous interpretations of Islamic views by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan ”.

The OIC chief wrote: “From this platform, we call on all armed groups to shun terrorism, recognise the Afghan government and participate in the political process.”

The letter read the progress and development of Afghanistan were seriously impeded by the activities of violent and extremist outfits, illegal armed groups and criminals.

The International Ulema Conference for peace, security and reconciliation in Afghanistan is to be held in Jeddah and Makkah on July 10 and 11 respectively.

PAN Monitor/mud