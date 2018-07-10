Helmand violence claims 3 lives, leaves 5 injured

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Two Taliban militants and one civilian have been killed in separate incidents of violence in southern Helmand province, an official said on Tuesday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News one civilian was killed and three civilians and one policeman wounded in a hand-grenade blast in Nad Ali district late on Monday.

He said police were investigating how the incident occurred.

Separately, two militants were killed when a landmine they were planting in 5th Block area of Marja district went off late on Monday night.

Also in Nad Ali district, Jan Mohammad, a resident of Naqilabad area, said his son was critically injured after a mortar shell struck their house. His house was close to the frontline.

The Taliban have not yet commented in about these incidents.

sa/ma