BRUSSELS (Pajhwok): The Afghan government would highlight its achievements over the past few years at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, an official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Mujeeb Rahman Rahimi, spokesman for Chief Executive Officer CEO, said in an exclusive chat with Pajhwok Afghan News ahead of the meeting in the Belgian capital.

The summit, scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Brussels, may be attended by President Ashraf Ghani and his CEO Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

A dedication session on Afghanistan is to be held on July 12 when allies will make decisions about the Resolute Support mission and financial support for Afghan security forces.

Rahimi said the summit was important as Afghanistan would be a special topic for discussion. Allies would make significant decisions on lasting support to Afghan forces.

In response to a question, the CEO spokesman said: “In the first step, Afghanistan will present its achievements and reiterate commitments to introducing reforms and fighting corruption.”

He believed the Resolute Support mission, with the participation of Qatar and the United Arab Emirate (UAE), was in the interest of Afghanistan. Both oil-rich countries had a special place in the Islamic world .

