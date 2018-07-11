2 killed, 5 wounded in attack on education office

JALALALBAD (Pajhwok): Two people were killed and five others wounded as unknown gunmen stormed the education department’s urban office in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, an official said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News a number of gunmen attacked the office at around 9:30am.

He said the security forces had cleared the building close to the education office and efforts were underway to frustrate the gunmen hiding in the vicinity.

Two people had been killed and five others wounded so far, he added. No group has so far claimed responsibility, but the government often blames Taliban and Daesh for such attacks.

More details will follow.

sa/mud