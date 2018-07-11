Bilour’s son among 12 killed in Peshawar bombing

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A senior Pakhtun nationalist leader was among a dozen people killed in a suicide bombing in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan ’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour was killed on Tuesday night, moments after he arrived in the Yakatoot neighbourhood of the city to address an election gathering.

More than 30 people wounded in the explosion were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Some of the injured were in critical condition, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameel told reporters.

Haroon Bilour, the son of ANP stalwart Bashir Ahmed Bilour who was killed in a suicide attack on a party meeting in Peshawar in 2012, was contesting provincial elections.

Bilour suffered critical injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. “It was a suicide bombing targeting Haroon Bilour,” said Additional Inspector General of Police Shafqat Malik.

Former information minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain told Pajhwok Afghan News funeral prayers for Haroon Bilour would be offered at Wazir Bagh in Peshawar at 5pm on Wednesday (today).

Immediately after the attack, hundreds of ANP workers and residents of Peshawar thronged the Lady Reading Hospital. The party supporters, in a fit of rage over their leader’s killing, reportedly thrashed some doctors and medics at the hospital.

Meanwhile, LRH spokesman Zulfiqar Ali Babakhel put the toll at 14 dead and more than 60 others injured in the suicide attack on the election rally. The doctors could not reach the casualty department due to violence.

mud