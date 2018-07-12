Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

7 policemen killed, 15 arrested in Farah attack

Benyamin Bariz
Jul 12, 2018 - 16:41

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Seven policemen have been killed, eight wounded and 15 others captured alive in Talibaninfo-icon attack in the capital of western Farah province, officials said on Thursday.

Nasir Mehri, the governor’s spokesman, said four policemen, five militants were killed and six police personnel, seven rebels wounded. He rejected the capture of 15 policemen by Taliban.

A security source, wishing anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the militants attacked a police station in the 5th police district in Farah City, the provincial capital late on Wednesday night.

Severn policemen were killed, eight others injured and 15 held alive by rebels during the overnight assault, the source said, adding the insurgents set alight a Humvee tank and took three others along with some weapons.

The source gave no information about militants’ casualties.

But Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi claimed 10 police personnel were killed, 15 captured alive, a tank destroyed and four Humvee tanks along with heave and light weapons seized by Taliban during the overnight attack.

He said only two rebels were wounded.

