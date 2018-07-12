NATO vow long-term security support to Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): NATO has reaffirmed commitment for long-term security and stability in Afghanistan and termed the role of regional actors important in support to peace and stabilisation in Afghanistan, a media release from alliance said on Thursday.

NATO pledged to continue assistance by extending financial sustainment of the Afghan forces through 2024 and by pledging to fill staffing shortfalls, especially in priority areas.

“Regional actors have an important role to play in support of peace and stabilisation in Afghanistan, and we call on them to cooperate more closely on fighting terrorism, to improve the conditions for economic development, to support the Afghan government’s peace and reconciliation efforts, and to prevent any form of support to the insurgency,” the statement added.

The alliance called on Pakistan , Iran, and Russia to contribute to regional stability by fully supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Heads of State and Government of the 29 member nations of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in Brussels at a time when the security of our nations and the rules-based international order are being challenged, the communiqué reads.

NATO would continue to strive for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic area.

“We are united in our commitment to the Washington Treaty, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN), and the vital transatlantic bond. We are determined to protect and defend our indivisible security, our freedom, and our common values, including individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.”

Heads of states and collation partners from 43 countries, including US President Donald Trump, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Markel, participate in the annual summit.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the summit inauguration that the alliance will discuss NATO defence budget, the alliance defence capabilities, train and advice mission in Iraq, terrorism, fight against Daesh in Iraq and other issues.

He said in the second day of the summit NATO members will discuss situation in Afghanistan with their Afghan partners.

A special session on Afghanistan will discuss continued financial and military support to Afghan security forces, peace process and decision on the continuation of NATO Resolute Support (RS) mission.

nh