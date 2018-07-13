6 civilians killed in Nangarhar nighttime raid

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Intelligence forces allegedly killed six civilians and arrested three suspects during a nighttime raid in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor’s spokesman said Friday.

Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News that two fuel stations, 18 civilian vehicles and six motorcycles were gutted in the attack in Mumlai area last night.

Khogyani said only ground forces were involved in the operation, but a resident of the area, Irfanullah, that airstrikes also took place during the operation.

He said the airstrike completely destroyed the area bazaar, leaving no shop intact. “Not a single shop or car is left undestroyed. The mosque was also hit, an horror passed last night,” the resident said.

Another resident, Arifullah Khogyani, said the slain civilians a fuel station worker, a watchman, two drivers and miners who had been on vacation from work.

The Taliban in a statement also said the Afghan forces killed innocent civilians in Khogyani district.

It was a second incident of its kind in the same area within a few days. The previous raid also caused civilian casualties.

