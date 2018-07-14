128 killed, nearly 200 wounded in Pakistan attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 128 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide attack targeting an election runner’s convoy in southwestern Pakistan .

Claimed by Daesh, also known as Islamic State, claimed attacking the election gathering in the Mastung area of Balochistan province.

Provincial authorities said an election candidate was among the victims of the assault, which came ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for July 25.

Elsewhere in the neighbouring country, four people were killed in another suicide attack in the Banu district northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Both attacks happened late on Friday.

sa/mud