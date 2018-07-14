Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

128 killed, nearly 200 wounded in Pakistan attack

Security & Crime

128 killed, nearly 200 wounded in Pakistan attack

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 14, 2018 - 13:00

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): At least 128 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide attack targeting an election runner’s convoy in southwestern Pakistaninfo-icon.

Claimed by Daesh, also known as Islamic State, claimed attacking the election gathering in the Mastung area of Balochistan province.

Provincial authorities said an election candidate was among the victims of the assault, which came ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for July 25.

Elsewhere in the neighbouring country, four people were killed in another suicide attack in the Banu district northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Both attacks happened late on Friday.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Car bomb attack targets ANA’s check-point in Helmand
6 policemen killed in Nimroz clash
Children among 11 wounded in Badghis blast
20 ANA soldiers killed in Farah attack
20 civilians, 26 Taliban killed in Paktia’s Zurmat operation
  • 300 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update