Turkey ready to play effective role in Afghan reconciliation process

Governance & Politics

Turkey ready to play effective role in Afghan reconciliation process

By
Navid Ahmad Barakzai
On
Jul 14, 2018 - 19:57

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Turkey is ready to play basic role as mediator between Afghan government and the armed opponent groups for the purpose of reconciliation and peace in Afghanistaninfo-icon, top Turkish diplomat says on Saturday.

Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan Oguzhan Ertgrul reiterated Ankara’s commitment while addressing a gathering on the 2nd anniversary of failed military coup in Turkey.

“We support the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and backed the government and people of Afghanistan in different areas,” he said.

He termed the role of Vice President Gen. Dostum vital in Afghanistan and added Turkey was in the favour of Dostum’s presence in Afghanistan.

He said the numbers of refugees in Turkey reached 3.5 million of them 170,000 are Afghans with 160,000 living illegally.

“So far no Afghan had been repatriated from Turkey by force and no such decision had been made in this regard,” the envoy said.

The Turkish ambassador admired the support and love of the people of Afghanistan at time of coup and added that Ankara would continue its assistance to Afghanistan in various areas.

