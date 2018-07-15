Long protesting Afghan migrant links his return to peace

KABUL (Pajhwok): An elderly Afghan migrant in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, has been staging a protest in front of the immigration department there over the past three years and says he will go back to Afghanistan if peace and stability returns.

Mohammad, 55, is resident of Bala Boluk district of western Farah province. During an interview in Brussels, Mohammad told Pajhwok Afghan News: “Insecurity, lawlessness and personal enmity forced me to leave Afghanistan and migrate to Europe.”

Mohammad, while sitting next to his tent, said he first came to Iran then Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, France and Belgium.

He said he requested the immigration authorities for citizenship but they rejected his application and thus decided to protest in front of the immigration department.

He said Asians believed Europeans respected human rights. “But they don’t. I have been living in this tent for three years, why don’t they give me a place to live in,” he questioned.

He also regretted a verbal dispute with immigration officials during his initial interview. He said he wanted permanent stay but they granted him one year stay.

He said he had been in contact with family members and sometimes talked to them via the telephone.

He once again said he would return to his home country once peace and stability was achieved there

nh/ma