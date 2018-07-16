Pajhwok Services

Atmar, Nicholson discuss Brussels summit, elections

Governance & Politics

Javed Hamim Kakar
Jul 16, 2018 - 19:48

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): National Security Advisor (NSA) Hanif Atmar and US and NATOinfo-icon forces commander in Afghanistaninfo-icon Gen. John Nicholson have discussed decisions taken at a recent meeting of the alliance’s leaders in Brussels.

The two also talked about security of the upcoming elections in Afghanistan, a statement from the National Security Council (NSC) said on Monday.

Atmar thanked the Resolute Support (RS) commander on behalf of the people and the government of Afghanistan for cooperation in preparation for the NATO heads of states summit in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

The Afghan NSA thanked the US and NATO member countries for renewing and extending their support to Afghanistan and its security forces until 2024.

He also called as important NATO forces’ support to the Afghan Air Force during operations and urged greater cooperation and support in this regard.

The two sides also discussed the Oct 20 parliamentart and district council elections and creation of a peaceful environmentinfo-icon for voters.

Atamr assured the Afghan government was committed to implementing decisions made during the recent NATO summit of heads of states in Brussels.

