Kidnapped advisor rescued in Paghman operation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Police have rescued Advisor on Water and Energy Mohammad Amin Munsif in the Paghman district of Kabul, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Hasmatullah Stanikzai told Pajhwok Afghan News unidentified gunmen abducted Munsif along with two bodyguards in the Khwaja Musafir area of the district at around 9pm on Sunday night.

He said police combed the area soon after the incident and rescued the advisor, but his bodyguards were still in kidnappers’ captivity. He added an operation had been launched for the release of the bodyguards.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the kidnappings.

sa/mud