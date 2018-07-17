Pajhwok Services

Children among 4 killed in Helmand accident

Accidents & Disasters

ارشيف

Children among 4 killed in Helmand accident

By
Zainullah Stanikzai
On
Jul 17, 2018 - 14:38

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Four people have been killed and six others wounded in a traffic accident in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Tuesday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the accident took place on Greshk-Kandahar highway when a pick-up collided with a Sarach type vehicle late on Monday night.

Two womeninfo-icon, two children were killed and six others wounded, he said, adding the injured had been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

Zwak linked the collision with carelessness of driver.

Bk/sa

Tags: 

