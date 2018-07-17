Fierce fighting underway in Imam Sahib district

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Intense clashes are underway between the security forces and Taliban in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Yousuf Ayubi, the provincial council chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants attacked security posts in Joi Begum, Qarghaz and Kanjak areas of the district before dawn.

As a result of the attacks, he said, three security posts in Joi Begum area fell to the Taliban and fierce clashes were ongoing in two other areas, the public representative said.

He warned if reinforcements did not reach the district soon, more security posts could collapse. Ayubi added so far four injured policemen had been shifted to hospital.

The exact number of casualties was not yet known, but the provincial council chief feared the figures might be higher.

sa/mud