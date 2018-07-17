Pajhwok Services

Talk to protestors and satisfy them: Muslimyar to govt

Governance & Politics

By
Khwaja Basir Fitri
On
Jul 17, 2018 - 20:37

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar on Tuesday demanded an end to ongoing protests in north and northeast provinces, saying the situation has created problems for common people and business community.

Junbish party supporters have been protesting over the past 14 days after detention of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a local militia commander in Faryab province, who is accused of illegal activities and armed attacks on security forces.

The Ministry of Defense had said Qaisari owned private militia and was arrested after he threatened local government officials with elimination. According to a source, the detained commander has committed several crimes and 20 cases are registered against him.

The protesters demanding the release of Qaisari have blocked some state institutions in Sar-i-Pul, Jawzjan, Takhar, Kunduz provinces and blocked the Aqina port road in Faryab.

The Meshrano Jirgainfo-icon chairman called protests as a legitimate right of people but added the current protests had inflicted losses on common people and businessmen.

He asked the protesters to stop their protests and negotiate with the government. Muslimyar also asked the government to talk to the protesters and satisfy them.

Twitter Update