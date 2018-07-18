Pajhwok Services

2 policemen, 8 Taliban killed in Paktika assault

Security & Crime

2 policemen, 8 Taliban killed in Paktika assault

By
Rahim Khan Khoshal
On
Jul 18, 2018 - 15:17

SHARAN (Pajhwok): Two police personnel and eight Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed during a clash in the Sarobi district of southeastern Paktika province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Shah Mohamood Aryan told Pajhwok Afghan News the insurgents stormed the Haibato check-post in the district late Tuesday night.

He said two policemen and eight assailants were killed and three other policemen and nine fighters wounded during the overnight firefight.

Ismatullah, a resident of the area, said the clash took place at midnight and continued for several hours.

Meanwhile, the Taliban also confirmed the battle. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said eight Afghan Local Police (ALP) members were killed and wounded as many.

He also confirmed the death of only one insurgent.

