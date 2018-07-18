Pajhwok Services

We are trying to heal divisions among Afghans: Saudi king

Governance & Politics

We are trying to heal divisions among Afghans: Saudi king

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 18, 2018 - 08:35

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Saudi cabinet has welcomed the Makkah conference declaration, calling on states and organisations to play a positive role in achieving security in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

Participants of the conference, attended by religious scholars from several countries, asked all Afghan factions to halt fighting and work toward “reconciliation between brothers, extinguishing the fire of sedition”.

Chaired by King Salman, the council of ministers urged Muslims to stand firm against violence and extremism in defence of their religion and maintaining unity in their ranks.

The Arab News quoted the king as commending the scholars who took part in the International Ulemainfo-icon Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan in Makkah.

He said the kingdom was making efforts to “heal divisions and differences among the Afghan people”. Saudi Arabia was trying to promote Muslim unity.

The ministers also condemned recent suicide attacks on two election gatherings in Pakistaninfo-icon, as well as assaults in Jalalabad, and offered condolences to victims’ families.

