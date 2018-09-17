Dry spell to last until February, predicts Kandahari

KABUL (Pajhwok): Renowned astrologist Abdullah Kandahari on Monday predicted the dry weather would last until February, 2019, increasing worries about the drought which has already affected a majority of the provinces.

Kandahari said the drought might continue as there was one percent chance of rain or snow in coming three to four months.

He said the weather would get suddenly cold in mid-October but would warm later on.

Kandahari asked people to offer special prayers for rain and snow in the country.

Religious scholar Syed Azam Al Hashami said special prayers offered during drought were called salat istisqa.

He said istisqa prayers were often offered by the Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and his companions whenever they suffered from droughts. He called on people to give charity besides offering the istisqa prayer.

nh/ma