Notorious Daesh commander killed in Kunar airstrike

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Three Daesh rebels, including the group’s commander, were killed in a US drone strike in the Watapur district of eastern Kunar province, an official said on Monday.

Police Spokesman Faridullah Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News the airstrike took place in the Gondel locality on Sunday night.

Civilians have not suffered casualties in the attack. Daesh has yet to speak about the attack.

