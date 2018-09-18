Ghazni attack: Police chief vows to arrest Taliban helpers

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The police chief for southern Ghazni province on Tuesday said those who helped Taliban militants find residences of government officials during last month’s siege of the provincial capital would be arrested.

Residents of Ghazni City say Taliban torched houses of government officials after they attacked the city from several directions and seized key buildings on August 10.

Hundreds of security forces, Taliban militants and civilians were killed and wounded during the clashes that lasted five days.

Noor Ahmad, a resident of Pashtunabad area of Ghazni city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that some people helped the Taliban in finding houses of government servants during the insurgent group’s attack on the city.

He did not name anyone but said: “They also showed my house to the Taliban who torched my house in which I lost everything including my car.”

Nader Khan, a former provincial council member, also said the Taliban set ablaze his house too.

“My son is in Afghan security forces, my neighbors told me a number of people were walking with Taliban gunmen and were showing them government officials’ houses, the Taliban immediately torched them, they also torched my house and my car,” he said.

A number of other residents of Ghazni city made similar claims and asked the government to identify the people who assisted the Taliban and award them severe punishment.

A provincial council member, Amanullah Kamrani, told Pajhwok that a number of residents of Ghazni city helped the Taliban in destruction of the provincial capital.

“These people showed the Taliban the house of an appellate court prosecutor, Sarwar and the Taliban killed Sarwar, then they showed them the house of Qarabagh district police chief, the insurgents blew that house into pieces and they took father and brother of the police chief as hostages,” he said.

He said the individuals who helped the Taliban should be detained because they were more dangerous than the rebels.

Ghazni police chief, Brig. Gen. Farid Ahmad Mashal, confirmed to Pajhwok some people had assisted the militants during their attack on Ghazni city.

He said five of those men had so far been arrested. “We have identified most of Taliban helpers, efforts are on to nab them,” he said.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said the rebel fighters had torched the houses of security forces only.

“Civilians help us in many cases, but the houses of security forces were identified by our colleagues living in Ghazni city,” he said.

mds/ma