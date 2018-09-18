Russia worried at Daesh presence in Afghanistan: Envoy

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has expressed grave concern at the increasing activities of Islamic State (Daesh) militants in Afghanistan .

The number of Daesh fighters could surge to 10,000 in the country, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations warned on Monday.

During a Security Council meeting on Monday, Vassily Nebenzia said: "At the focus of our attention is a surge of terrorist activity by the Afghan wing of ISIL…”

Sputnick quoted the diplomat as saying that Daesh’s presence was growing due to foreign fighters with battlefield experience in Syria and Iraq.

"According to our information, the number of ISIL adherents may reach 10,000 individuals," he said, adding Russia was worried at the group’s attempts to reach an agreement with the Taliban and others on coordinating operations.

Contacts between Daesh and representatives of the Islamic Turkistan movement had also intensified, the envoy noted, urging joint regional and international action against the outfit.

PAN Monitor/mud