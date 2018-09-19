Azizullah Fazli replaces Mashal as ACB chairman

KABUL (Pajhwok): Azizullah Fazli has been appointed as new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said on Wednesday.

Fazli has formally served as ACB’s director-general in compliance with a presidential decree, according to an IDLG statement. President Ashraf Ghani wished the new ACB head success in his pursuits.

The incoming board chief has held various positions in ACB over the past 15 years. His appointment comes in the wake of rifts between players and former ACB head Atif Mashal over the Afghanistan Primer League.

Noor Ali Zadran, Shapoor Zadran and several other cricketers, who were not sold in the APL, complained against Mashal.

