Employment in NGOs up by 7 percent last year: Minister

Business & Economics

Sep 19, 2018 - 16:09

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok):  Employment in the None Governmental Organization (NGOs) has increased by 7% over the past two years, reaching 84.000, including 24.000 womeninfo-icon, an annual report published by the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

Dr. Mustafa Mastoor, Afghan Minister of Economy, while addressing reporters at the Government Media and Information Center said that the purpose of the report was to encourage transparency and accountability in the affairs of NGOs in the country, based on which the government will decide on the future course of NGOs.

According to Minister of Economy, in the year 1396, the total number of NGOs registered in the ministry reached 2399, of which 288 were foreign NGOs.
"533 NGOs were dissolved due to not reporting in accordance with law or the lack of activities," the minister said.
"NGOs will spend their budget according to the priorities of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistaninfo-icon in the future" the minister added.
NGOs spent $ 884 million last year, $ 591 million by foreign NGOs, and $ 293 million by local NGOs.

